Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,720 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $60.58 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $83.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.