Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.70 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 13,711,761 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,097,000 after buying an additional 430,556 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,356,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

