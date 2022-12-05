Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $9.35 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $113.73.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

