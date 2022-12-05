Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,290 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $545.60 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $352.60 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.