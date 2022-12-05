Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,046 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $126.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

