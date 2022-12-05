Audius (AUDIO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.07 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $153.35 million and $9.07 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00507130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,237.33 or 0.30578747 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.