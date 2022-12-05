Audius Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $151.20 million and $11.43 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

