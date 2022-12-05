Augur Price Hits $5.71 on Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $62.86 million and $5.01 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $5.71 or 0.00033427 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.34 or 0.06010445 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00502134 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.13 or 0.30277523 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
