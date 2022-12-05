Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:ANZPG) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.32 Per Share

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:ANZPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.322 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.82.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance
