Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

