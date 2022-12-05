Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.06.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
