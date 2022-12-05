Axie Infinity Price Tops $8.31 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.31 or 0.00048608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $829.71 million and $388.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,092.45 or 0.99989143 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010795 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036045 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021319 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00240563 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,854,114 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,854,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.1819804 USD and is up 5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $60,775,663.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

