AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,500 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 762,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

