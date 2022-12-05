B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,530,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 17,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 7,206,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,650,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in B2Gold by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,291,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in B2Gold by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after buying an additional 1,588,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after buying an additional 4,240,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after buying an additional 3,026,070 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

