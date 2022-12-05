Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $2.71 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $33.94 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00015707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

