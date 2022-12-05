Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.0 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

BADFF opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BADFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.