Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141,643 shares during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.7% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned about 8.92% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $40,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRSN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Washington University bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRSN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRSN opened at $7.25 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.23% and a negative net margin of 1,749.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile



Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

