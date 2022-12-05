Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned 8.74% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,693 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGLE shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

