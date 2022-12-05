Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 89,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Ballantyne Strong Price Performance

BTN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,604. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 94,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $340,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,216,358. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 175,934 shares of company stock valued at $558,124. 32.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

