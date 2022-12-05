Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $14.24

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $13.77. Banco Macro shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 641 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $886.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

