Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stake Raised by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,944 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 223,072 shares during the period. Bancolombia makes up approximately 4.3% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.20% of Bancolombia worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Bancolombia Company Profile

NYSE CIB opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.