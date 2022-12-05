Bank of America Lowers SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on SQZ Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on SQZ Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance

SQZ opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.35. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies ( NYSE:SQZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 80.63% and a negative net margin of 355.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

