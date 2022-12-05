Bank of America Lowers SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZGet Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on SQZ Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on SQZ Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance

SQZ opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.35. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 80.63% and a negative net margin of 355.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

