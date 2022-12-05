Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.71

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.26) to €5.50 ($5.67) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Bankinter Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

About Bankinter

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

