Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.71

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.26) to €5.50 ($5.67) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Bankinter Stock Up 2.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
