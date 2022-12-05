Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of BWFG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

