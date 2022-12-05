Barclays Cuts Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target to GBX 60

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 73 ($0.87) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

AGR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 65 ($0.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 71.80 ($0.86).

Assura Stock Up 1.7 %

LON:AGR traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 56.70 ($0.68). 1,679,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078,814. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,417.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.52. Assura has a one year low of GBX 47.43 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.87).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

