Barclays Cuts Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,975 ($23.63) to GBX 1,850 ($22.13) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s current price.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Future from GBX 3,250 ($38.88) to GBX 2,600 ($31.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.92) to GBX 2,852 ($34.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.91) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,450.50 ($29.32).

Shares of LON:FUTR traded down GBX 18 ($0.22) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,454 ($17.39). The company had a trading volume of 65,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,997. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,368.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,610.42. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,940 ($47.13).

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,004.06 ($118,440.08).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

