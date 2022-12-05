Barclays Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $600.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $470.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $521.56.

MSCI Stock Down 0.5 %

MSCI stock opened at $518.83 on Friday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $646.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at MSCI

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MSCI by 41.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

