Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.42) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.46) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,018 ($48.07).

LON BATS traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,410 ($40.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,638. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.68. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,587 ($30.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($43.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,408.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.65) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

