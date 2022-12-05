Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.35) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded AJ Bell to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 327.50 ($3.92).

Shares of LON AJB traded down GBX 4.76 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 385.24 ($4.61). The stock had a trading volume of 411,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,336. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,850.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 325.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 300.55. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 404.07 ($4.83).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 4.59 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

