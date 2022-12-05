Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.35) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded AJ Bell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 327.50 ($3.92).

AJ Bell Price Performance

Shares of LON:AJB traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 384.80 ($4.60). 404,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 300.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,850.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 404.07 ($4.83).

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

