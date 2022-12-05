Barclays Upgrades Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $55.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Pentair Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE PNR opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

