Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,409,388.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PDC Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $3.84 on Monday, reaching $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 895,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,733. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.51.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PDC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after buying an additional 1,660,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PDC Energy by 426.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 662,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.