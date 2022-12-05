Basic Attention Token (BAT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.18 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $343.75 million and approximately $23.18 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,773,355 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

