Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 189,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.33. 193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.22%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

BSET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at Bassett Furniture Industries

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,472.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading

