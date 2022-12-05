Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 3.0 %

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

