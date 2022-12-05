Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Trading 21.3% Higher

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 21.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 150,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 39,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Baylin Technologies from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Further Reading

