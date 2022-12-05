Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 3.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $55,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 445.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BDX stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.04. 14,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,989. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

