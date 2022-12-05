Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) VP Sells $353,900.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 2.1 %

Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.44. 60,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,138. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 7.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 257.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 148,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BELFB. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

