Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $112.45 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $112.45 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.98 or 0.07393741 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00080855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00060717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00026072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

