Bend DAO (BEND) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $49.00 million and $334,447.48 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

