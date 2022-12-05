Bend DAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $460,317.41 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $47.77 million and $460,317.41 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

