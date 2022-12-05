Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE BIG opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $526.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $50.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

