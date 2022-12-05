Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Stephens

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $420.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s current price.

TECH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.25 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $84.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,014,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,580,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $302,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

