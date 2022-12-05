Biogen’s (BIIB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $370.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.75.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $298.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.75. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

