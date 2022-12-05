BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BioLineRx Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BLRX opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,838,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in BioLineRx by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BioLineRx

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

