BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Down 12.9% in November

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 11,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.46. 22,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,510. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $1,278,814. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.