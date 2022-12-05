Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits Market Cap of $2.19 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $195.80 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $113.58 or 0.00664443 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,094.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00246570 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00054204 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000687 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,248,056 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
