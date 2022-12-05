Bitgert Price Up 29.1% Over Last Week (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. Bitgert has a market cap of $180.33 million and $7.26 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitgert has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

