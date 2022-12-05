BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Cut to GBX 130

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 185 ($2.21) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.27) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.63) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 265 ($3.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 205.83 ($2.46).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

