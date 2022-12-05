BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Cut to GBX 130

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 185 ($2.21) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.27) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.63) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 265 ($3.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 205.83 ($2.46).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s
