BlueArk (BRK) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $61.34 million and $619,326.05 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00184838 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $668,019.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

