BMO Capital Markets Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $100.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.81.
Splunk Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of SPLK stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.
About Splunk
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
