BMO Capital Markets Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $100.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Splunk Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Splunk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,836,000 after acquiring an additional 173,486 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Splunk by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,316,000 after buying an additional 548,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 236,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

